|
|
DAGMAR
HERMANNS BEISSINGER, 97
SARASOTA - Dagmar Hermanns Beissinger, 97, was called to her eternal home on February 7, 2019, in Sarasota, FL.
Born in Essen, Germany in 1921, Dagmar was an avid equestrian and followed her passion to the University of Vienna where she earned her master's degree in horse husbandry. Soon after her graduation, through hard work and resilience, she became the manager and top horse breeder for a world-renowned estate.
On August 12, 1947, Dagmar married her devoted husband, CPT. Ernest W. Beissinger, U.S. Army. Having immigrated to the United States, she spent her life raising their beloved son, Stephen, and found a second career which she shared with her husband. As gemologists and leading importers of precious stones, 'Dagie' worked internationally with lapidaries, the jewelry industry, and university programs.
Our 'Ama' enjoyed being the matriarch of her family and found herself busy, having 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with whom she shared a special and unique relationship.
Dagmar is survived by her loving husband, LTC. Ernest W. Beis-singer (USA Ret.), her son Stephen F. Beis-singer, M.D. (Christina) of Winter Haven, FL., grandchildren J. Pearce (Heather) Beissinger of Happy Valley, OR., Lauren Beissinger of Brevard, N.C., Ryan (Kendall) Beissinger of Baton Rouge, LA, and Megan (Justin) Smith of Winter Haven, FL., as well as loving great grandchildren.
The family will have a private service at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dagie may be made to a personal charity.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019