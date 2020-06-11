DAGNY HILLEVI KIRKLAND
LAKELAND - Dagny Hillevi Kirkland, also known as 'Vee,' passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 in Lakeland, FL.
Vee was born in White Plains, NY on September 12, 1934 but eventually settled in Lakeland, FL with her mother, Edna Ewerts and brother, Karl Ewerts. Vee attended Lakeland High School, where she was a cheerleader. Vee worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years and eventually retired in her 80s. She was an avid writer and published an autobiography, The Rippling Effect, in September of 2004. Vee loved her church, Unity in the Grove Church, her family and friends, and her cat Lily.
She is predeceased by her parents Edna Ewerts and Karl Joseph Ewerts and her husband, William Perman Kirkland. She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Ewerts, her brother, Karl Ewerts, (Betty), her sons, William Wakeman, III, (Sandy), David Wakeman, (Mary Anne), Ron Kirkland, Don Kirkland, (Beth), and daughter Vicki Walker. Vee had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Mallory Thomasson
