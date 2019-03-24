|
DAISY 'JEAN' CUMMING
(nee MILLS)
LAKELAND - Daisy (Jean) Cumming (née Mills) died peacefully at the age of 86 from complications of pneu-monia on March 18, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Center.
Jean is survived by her sister Reba Zoellner, her son Dana Cumming, and her daughter Lori Harben (Ernie). She was also blessed with beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many more special family members. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 59 years, Troy Samuel Cumming, her parents, several sisters and a brother.
Jean was born on August 28, 1932 in Plant City, Florida to L.W. and Ruby (Duncan) Mills. She is a graduate of Summerlin Institute, and received her AA degree from Andrew College, and a BS degree from Florida Southern College. Jean also earned a master's degree from USF during her 30-year tenure with the Polk County School Board; teaching in schools around Mulberry. Her last position was as the Media Specialist at Kingsford Elementary.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and loving staff of Brookdale Highlands, where Jean happily resided for the past 6 years, for their love and kindness towards her. Special thanks also to the staff of Opis Highlands Lake Center, who cared for Jean ('Miss Daisy') her last weeks. Our gratitude also to the staff and doctors of Lakeland Regional Health Center (including Palliative Care and Cornerstone Hospice) who looked after Jean during her final days, with great tenderness, care, and respect.
A Celebration of Jean's Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 pm at the Mulberry United Methodist Church, 306 N. Church Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860, with a reception to follow at the church Fellowship Hall. Pastor Val Hattery will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mulberry United Methodist Church, or Cornerstone Hospice, or to the SPCA. Condolences can be sent via email to Lori Harben, at
[email protected]
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019