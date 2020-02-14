Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Daisy Yvonne Anderson


1936 - 2020
Daisy Yvonne Anderson Obituary
DAISY YVONNE
ANDERSON

LAKELAND - Daisy Yvonne Anderson, 84, passed away on February 6, 2020. Mrs. Hayes was born in Miami, FL on Jan. 12, 1936. She's worked as a bookkeeper and was the co-founder and CEO of Shepard's Fold Ministries.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her first husband, George W. Price; second husband, Joseph C. Anderson; father, Lawson Leon Hayes; mother, Mittie Lucille Gresham; siblings, Alva L. Hayes, Fred D. Hayes, James L. Hayes, and Lucy 'Martha' Hayes Lane.
She is survived by her children, George W. 'Billy' Price, Jr. (Linda Cain), Charlotte Ann Price Colacino (Frank), and Robert Anthony Price (Renee); grandchildren, Christina (James) Armstrong, Ashley (Reggie) Fennell, Brittany (Mark) Rosqrio, Chelsey (James) McCumber, and Shannon Graham; siblings, Betty J. Hayes Haines of Odum, GA. and Sarah L. Hayes Nash of Wildwood, FL.; and twelve great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
