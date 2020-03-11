|
|
DALE O.
DEAL, 63
BRADLEY - Dale O. Dale, age 63, passed away March 8, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Dale was born in Bartow, FL, on December 11, 1956 to Ottis & Barbara Jean (Rowand) Deal. He lived in Bradley most of his life, he was a fabricator and of the Church of God faith.
He is preceded in death by his father Ottis Deal, stepfather Bobby Harper. He is survived by his mother Barbara Jean Harper, stepbrother Buddy Harper and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020