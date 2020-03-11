Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
DALE DEAL
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
DALE O. DEAL

DALE O. DEAL Obituary
DALE O.
DEAL, 63

BRADLEY - Dale O. Dale, age 63, passed away March 8, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Dale was born in Bartow, FL, on December 11, 1956 to Ottis & Barbara Jean (Rowand) Deal. He lived in Bradley most of his life, he was a fabricator and of the Church of God faith.
He is preceded in death by his father Ottis Deal, stepfather Bobby Harper. He is survived by his mother Barbara Jean Harper, stepbrother Buddy Harper and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
