DALE WAYNE TICE
1966 - 2020
DALE WAYNE
TICE, 53

MULBERRY - Dale Wayne Tice, 53, of Mulberry, FL, was born to James 'Dickie' and Caroline Tice on October 5, 1955 in Plant City, Florida. He entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, of a heart attack, surrounded by family.
He was a well-respected court reporter in the States of Florida and New York. He was a lifelong member and much-loved pianist of Southside Baptist Church of Mulberry. He was a loving and devoted man to his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Caroline Tice and sister-in-law Teresa Tice. He is survived by his father: James 'Dickie' Tice, Zephyrhills, brother: Pat Tice, Mulberry, nephews: Brian (Tia) Tice, Chicora, Justin Tice, Chicora, Aunt Anna Lee and Linda Ruth Taylor, Fort Lonesome, Aunt Florene (Herbert) Mizell, Fort Meade. He is also survived by a great nice, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 27th, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church of Mulberry, Florida. Funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation then graveside at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lithia, Florida.
Services entrusted to A.M. Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church of Mulberry
JUL
27
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
John Nguyen
July 25, 2020
I would like to say that I know him as a child and it from Southside Baptist Church and I am so sorry to hear this he is too young for this but he was a great guy a very great guy and I'm surely that he will be missed by his family and especially missed by his church family may you rest in peace Dale Tice
June Honeycutt
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dale was a great musician. I loved to read many things he would write. Pat, I’m so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Vicki (Heath) Killough
Friend
July 25, 2020
Pat, I’m so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Vicki (Heath) Killough
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a fellow musician with talent above all the rest. The Love of Music was something special that we shared. Can’t Wait to play a duet again with you on that Heavenly Grand!!
Janda Moody
Friend
July 24, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
a loved one
July 24, 2020
You will be missed.
Cathy Elliott
Friend
July 24, 2020
I was shocked to hear the news of your passing. You will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. Go rest high on that mountain my friend. Until we meet again...
Kerri Wetherington
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary Alderman
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry to the family who I've known for a long time,you couldn't have known a sweeter man if you knew Dale he was always so cheerful and full of life, I know I'll miss him
Ashley Henriquez
Friend
July 24, 2020
You will be forever remembered and loved. You Played "Last Date" for me everytime we were around a piano. Go and rest and tell everyone hello for me.
Emma Thompson
Family
