DALE WAYNETICE, 53MULBERRY - Dale Wayne Tice, 53, of Mulberry, FL, was born to James 'Dickie' and Caroline Tice on October 5, 1955 in Plant City, Florida. He entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, of a heart attack, surrounded by family.He was a well-respected court reporter in the States of Florida and New York. He was a lifelong member and much-loved pianist of Southside Baptist Church of Mulberry. He was a loving and devoted man to his family and friends.He is preceded in death by his mother: Caroline Tice and sister-in-law Teresa Tice. He is survived by his father: James 'Dickie' Tice, Zephyrhills, brother: Pat Tice, Mulberry, nephews: Brian (Tia) Tice, Chicora, Justin Tice, Chicora, Aunt Anna Lee and Linda Ruth Taylor, Fort Lonesome, Aunt Florene (Herbert) Mizell, Fort Meade. He is also survived by a great nice, nephews, cousins and many friends.Visitation will be held Monday, July 27th, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church of Mulberry, Florida. Funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation then graveside at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lithia, Florida.Services entrusted to A.M. Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.