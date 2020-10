Or Copy this URL to Share

DALLAS ALTON

GRANTHAM, Jr.



WINTER HAVEN - Dallas Alton Grantham, Jr., 58 was born 10/25/1961. He passed on 10/6/2020.

Dallas was a life long resident of Winter Haven and leaves behind his mother Frances Jones of Ala, son Derrick Alton Grantham and grandsons Landon and Ryker Grantham of MI and his daughter Cheyenne Simpson of Bartow.

In remembrance, the family wishes donations be sent to Hospice in his name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store