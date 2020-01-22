|
DALLAS F. ABERCROMBIE
WINTER HAVEN - Dallas F. Abercrombie, 86, was called home to our Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was at home surrounded by his loving family when his long battle with Alzheimer's finally ended.
Dallas was born on August 3, 1933 in Chancellor, AL to Hugh Plez and Leila B Abercrombie.
He moved to Winter Haven at the age of 13, where he resided for the rest of his life. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1951, and enlisted in the Army soon after. He served as a Corporal stationed at Ft Leonard, and deployed to Guam during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Army in 1955, he went to work for 'Aunt Mimi' Pope at the juice stand at Cypress Gardens. While working there, he met the love of his life, Juanita, and they married in 1956. He then went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 32 years, where his favorite position was Rural Letter Carrier on Rural Route 1, which allowed him to use his gift of gab to make many longtime friends.
After his retirement, he was able to focus his energies on rebuilding and restoring old homes. His greatest joy was the purchase and restoration of the old Snively home, which he and his wife turned into the five star bed & breakfast JD's Southern Oaks on Country Club Rd. He loved being an inn keeper, working in his yard and tending to his many animals out in the pasture. He especially enjoyed fishing, and took many trips to Peace River and Costa Rica to catch Snook. He had a love for old cars, and spent many a weekend restoring his collection of MOPAR classics.
Dallas was a member of First Baptist Church for many years, before becoming a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. He served on many of the church committees, but his real love was working with the preschool children, where he was known as the 'diaper king' because of his many trips to dispose of the used diapers. He also worked with Troop 121 of the Boy Scouts of America for many years.
Dallas is survived by his wife of 63 years Juanita, his sister Margie, his children Mike, Terri and Greg, his grandchildren Heather (John), Tyler and Reid, as well as numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Calvary Baptist Church located at 2101 Overlook Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33884. Condolences may be sent at
Published in Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020