WINTER HAVEN - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Dallas Honaker, age 76, on March 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Ted and Norma Honaker of Ohio.
He leaves behind his loving wife Ethel Hon-aker, children: Kathy, Charlie and Kellie, Beulah, his cherished mother-in-law and Catherine, his precious sidekick and many family and friends who will miss him greatly.
Our family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Auburndale, Florida, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823. The loving kindness and care from this beautiful place will forever touch our hearts.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
