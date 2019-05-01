|
|
DALTON RAY
WHITE, 79
HIGHLAND CITY - Dalton Ray White, age 79, of Highland City, FL, passed away on 4/26/19. Dalton was born on 4/28/1939 in Raleigh, N.C.
Dalton is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor and son Timothy White Dalton. He is survived by his brothers Lonnie, Louis & John White; his sister Kay Witherington; his step daughters Peggy Nelley and Jane Chauncey and many other loving family.
Service will be on 5/3/2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation at 1 PM at Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel.
Published in Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019