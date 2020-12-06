DAMON MARK OWENS, 58



LAKELAND- Damon Mark Owens, 58, a resident of Lakeland passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center surrounded by his devoted wife & family.

Mr. Owens was born December 9, 1961 in Lakeland to John Angus and Velma Naomi (Coffman) Owens. He was a lifetime Polk County resident. He attended Lakeland High School and attended the Village Church of God in Winter Haven.

Mark was a truck driver for Publix going on 34 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, the outdoors and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Greyson Mark. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Krysta Owens; son, Joseph Bitner of NY; 3 daughters, Heather Owens-Pilotin and husband Gilian, Haylee Swearengin and husband Timothy both of Winter Haven and Ashlynn Bitner of AL; 4 brothers, Larry Owens and wife Amber, Donnie Owens and wife Nita both of TX, Danny Owens and wife Robin of Lakeland and David Owens and wife Michelle of Las Vegas; 6 grandchildren, Ella, Aaron, Eli, Adalynn, Jayden & Aleaha.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 19th at Village Church of God, 6 Coleman Rd., Winter Haven, with a gathering of family & friends beginning at 11am at the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store