DAN EDWARD 'ED' WHITE10/22/1936 - 7/4/2020LAKELAND - Ed White, 83, passed away, Saturday, July 4th, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Mr. White was born October 22, 1936 in Wichita, KS. He and his family moved to Lakeland in 1971, after years of traveling for his work as a Construction Project Manager. He loved working in his yard, traveling, collecting toy cars, miniature construction vehicles and glassware. He was a great story teller and enjoyed sharing stories with his family and friends.Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel White, wife, Alberta 'Jean' White, and sister, Verdene Smith. He is survived by his brother, Ferrol White and his wife Vickey, Son, Gerald White and his significant other Paula Grimes, daughters, Teresa Ingram and her husband Billy, Cheryle Smith and her husband Michael, significant other, Luvenia Baxley, grandchildren, Jesse, River (Terry), Natalie (Terrance), Daniel, Rachel (Tyler), Lisa (Bryce), Lora, Ethan (Raiya), great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cash, Torrian, Emersyn.Condolences may be made to the White family atGraveside service will be held July 8th, 2020 @ 11:30, Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 South Bartow Hwy, Lakeland, Florida, 33801.