1/1
DAN EDWARD "ED" WHITE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAN EDWARD 'ED' WHITE
10/22/1936 - 7/4/2020

LAKELAND - Ed White, 83, passed away, Saturday, July 4th, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Mr. White was born October 22, 1936 in Wichita, KS. He and his family moved to Lakeland in 1971, after years of traveling for his work as a Construction Project Manager. He loved working in his yard, traveling, collecting toy cars, miniature construction vehicles and glassware. He was a great story teller and enjoyed sharing stories with his family and friends.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel White, wife, Alberta 'Jean' White, and sister, Verdene Smith. He is survived by his brother, Ferrol White and his wife Vickey, Son, Gerald White and his significant other Paula Grimes, daughters, Teresa Ingram and her husband Billy, Cheryle Smith and her husband Michael, significant other, Luvenia Baxley, grandchildren, Jesse, River (Terry), Natalie (Terrance), Daniel, Rachel (Tyler), Lisa (Bryce), Lora, Ethan (Raiya), great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cash, Torrian, Emersyn.
Condolences may be made to the White family at
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com
Graveside service will be held July 8th, 2020 @ 11:30, Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 South Bartow Hwy, Lakeland, Florida, 33801.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
2125 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(683-279-4578)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved