Daniel Kenneth Locke
DAN
LOCKE

LAKELAND - Daniel Kenneth Locke, born Jan. 23, 1947, in Green-field, Mass., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his spouse, daughter and granddaughter on July 12, 2020, after a nearly yearlong battle with cancer.
He is survived by his mother, Janice Flan-agan; his daughter, Kristine Locke-Spring-stun; granddaughters, Kathryn and Vivian Springstun; his son-in-law, Anthony Spring-stun; and his second wife, Adel Partlo-Locke. He is preceded in death by his father, George Lawrence; and first wife, Lynne L. Locke.
He grew up in Massachusetts and Long Island, and came to Florida for college in the late 60s. He met the love of his life, Lynne, while they were both studying art at Florida Southern College. The two settled in Lakeland after living in Cyprus and Scotland while Dan was in the Navy as a serviceman.
In Lakeland, he had a long career as the art director for Badcock Home Furniture in Mulberry. After retirement, he developed a program with Lynne called HOPS, Hands on Problem Solving, and brought creative problem-solving to thousands of school children over the years. He continued the program with his current wife. A few years after retirement, he moved to Clermont with Lynne to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.
He was a quiet, gentle man who was a devoted husband, caring father and grandfather and loving son. He loved being out in nature and was a staunch supporter of nature conservancy, as well as animal welfare. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Wildlife Fund or The Nature Conservancy.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

