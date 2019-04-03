|
DANIEL CLAIR
BRENNER, 68
LAKELAND - Daniel Clair Brenner, age 68, passed away March 26, 2019, in Lakeland, FL. He was born July 28, 1950, in Warren, PA, to Benedict and Dorothy Frick Brenner.
In 1957, Dan moved with his family to North Miami Beach, FL, where he attended public schools, excelling in academics and extracurricular activities. He graduated from Miami Norland Senior High School in 1968, then attended the University of Miami, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. For more than 20 years he worked as an engineer for the City of Miami. After retiring in 1995, Dan moved to Lakeland, FL, where he researched genealogy, did his own home repairs, and gardened.
Dan is survived by his mother, Dorothy Brenner; his brother Craig Brenner (Lori) and their daughters Antonya and Myriah; his nephew Elias Brenner (Jamie) and their daughters Norah and Audrey; his nephew Nathaniel Brenner (Merrill Garbus); and relatives too numerous to mention.
Dan is deeply loved and missed dearly. A celebration of his life will take place at 2:30 p.m. April 12, 2019, in the Chapel at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland.
