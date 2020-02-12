|
DANIEL J.
DELANIS Sr.
2/6/1955 - 2/5/2020
BARTOW - Danny died February 5th, 2020 of complications due to cardiac arrest.
He was preceded in death by beloved wife Suzanne M. Delanis, parents Charlie and Natalie Delanis, brothers James Delanis and Billy Delanis, nephew James M. Delanis. He is survived by his brother Michael Delanis, sons Daniel Delanis Jr. (daughter in law Kayleigh Delanis) and Brian Delanis (daughter in law Molly Whitehead), grandchildren Joshua Delanis, Julie Delanis and Sebastian Delanis, second wife Debra Whelchel Delanis, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Danny was born in MA to Charlie Delanis and Natalie Delanis. Danny grew up in Rockland, MA. He proudly served in the Army National Guard 1975-1980. He moved to Mulberry, FL in 1989 where he worked for the Polk County School Board for many years. Danny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Services will be held 2/15/2020, 12PM at FAM Church 1400 E Canal St. Mulberry, FL 33860 in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mulberry Community Center.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020