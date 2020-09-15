1/
Daniel Joseph Carreira Jr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANIEL
JOSEPH
CARREIRA

LAKELAND - Daniel Joseph Carreira, Jr, 88, Lakeland, passed away Sept 12, 2020. Dan was born in Detroit, MI on Oct 1, 1931 to parents Daniel, Sr. and Minnie Carreira and moved with his family to Florida in 1968.
He taught math at FSC for 27 years. He enjoyed all sports and was proud to be associated with his favorite team, the Mocs for 37 years- he continued to be the official basketball scorekeeper even after retiring. Dan was a loving, kind and dear husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He loved his church and church family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law Dick and Marian Carreira; brother-in-law Walter Ramm; son-in-law James Capko.
Left to treasure Dan's memory is his devoted wife Mabel; daughter Karen (Donnie) Thompson; son Dr. Daniel J., III (Fiona); grandsons Chris (Miranda) and Justin Capko; sister Angela Ramm, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020 at the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to Grace Lutheran Church 745 Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 in Dan's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved