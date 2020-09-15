DANIEL

JOSEPH

CARREIRA



LAKELAND - Daniel Joseph Carreira, Jr, 88, Lakeland, passed away Sept 12, 2020. Dan was born in Detroit, MI on Oct 1, 1931 to parents Daniel, Sr. and Minnie Carreira and moved with his family to Florida in 1968.

He taught math at FSC for 27 years. He enjoyed all sports and was proud to be associated with his favorite team, the Mocs for 37 years- he continued to be the official basketball scorekeeper even after retiring. Dan was a loving, kind and dear husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He loved his church and church family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law Dick and Marian Carreira; brother-in-law Walter Ramm; son-in-law James Capko.

Left to treasure Dan's memory is his devoted wife Mabel; daughter Karen (Donnie) Thompson; son Dr. Daniel J., III (Fiona); grandsons Chris (Miranda) and Justin Capko; sister Angela Ramm, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020 at the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to Grace Lutheran Church 745 Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 in Dan's memory.



