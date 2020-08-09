DANIEL K. LOCKE, 73
MINNEOLOA - Daniel K. Locke, 73, of Minneola, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.
He is predeceased by his father; Floyd Locke and stepfather George Lawrence, and his first wife Lynne Ledyard Locke. Dan is survived by his loving wife; Adel Partlo-Locke, mother; Janice Flanagan, daughter Kristine and her husband Tony Springstun, and granddaughters; Kathryn and Vivian; step daughter Sandra and her husband Dar Thomas; and grandson Tre Gallert, Jude Barron, Alex Barron, Bobby Barron, along with many other loving family and friends.
A 'Celebration of Life' was held on July 19th 2020 at Brewer & Sons funeral home in Clermont, FL. We welcome you to read his Eulogy at: www.brewerfuneral.com
life stories and share some of your own on that page. We all knew him at different stages of his life and we all knew his creative thinking, smile and sense of adventure that went along with his love of art, music, and his love of nature; all creatures large and small was a big part of his life. A respected personality with an inner strength and smile, he was truly a gentleman. In his youth he worked at Jones beach. He spoke often of his lunch breaks and going to the ocean to body surf, which he still did at age 71! His College days were at Florida Southern in Lakeland and he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He shared many memories and stories of his fraternity brothers of Pi Kappa Phi. He served four years in the Navy. He was in the intelligence division and based in Edsel Scotland, then Cypress. He loved to travel and had wonderful stories of those days and his trips to Africa. His desire to enjoy the world and spend time with those he cared for brought him a lot of joy. He married his college girlfriend Lynne and started his family in Lakeland. He worked as the Art Director for Babcock Furniture Company for his career. His late wife Lynne worked as a gifted teacher in Lakeland. He helped developed the HoPS Hands on Problem Solving Program with his first wife Lynne and later the program was renewed with Adel, his second wife. He went to elementary schools with HoPS challenges for the students for twenty years and over 70,000 students enjoyed them. Dan also started a project to bring recognition of nature to Orlando's Marriott CCypress Harbour's Nature Trail. As part of the project he did the artwork posted in the gazebo. Later he and Adel did the signs along the trial through the canopy of the cypress trees. His love of the arts, the beauty found in nature and the wonder of all living creatures was a joy he shared. If you would like to make a memorial donation in his memory to either of his favorites; the Rhinoceros or the Orangutans please go to: wwwyour.lowryparkzoo.com/donate
Dan thank you for the many wonderful memories. Best Wishes to you on your next adventure.