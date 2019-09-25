Home

Daniel Mark Brownyard

DANIEL MARK
BROWNYARD

WINTER HAVEN - Daniel Mark Brownyard, born to his late parents George and Catherine Brownyard on March 28, 1955 in Orlando, Florida and passed away in Winter Haven, Florida on September 22, 2019.
Daniel is survived by his brothers: Andrew Brownyard and David (Diamond) Brownyard, nieces and nephews Charles, Christine, Marsha and David.
He is predeceased by his brother Thomas Brownyard.
Daniel was a Special Education instructor for 41 years, most recently being at Lake Region High School and he also worked part time at Disney World for 25 years.
A remembrance will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at the Reception Hall on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
