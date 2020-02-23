|
|
DANIEL MARTIN
MACIAS, 63
HOMOSASSA - Mr. Daniel Martin Macias, age 63, of Homosassa, Florida, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Homosassa, FL.
He was born May 10, 1956 in Ravenna, OH, son of Arthur Macias and Janet (Barnes) Payne. Dan moved to Homosassa, from Lakeland Florida in 1998. While living in Lakeland he owned and operated Air Care Mechanical and Dan's Building and Maintenance. Once in Homosassa he owned and operated MacDan Adjusters. Dan enjoyed guns including target shooting and according to his family Dan loved to tinker and he was kind of a 'Jack of All Trades'. He especially enjoyed being around and spending time with family and friends. Mr. Macias was a member of Homosassa Civic Club since 1998 and the Homosassa River Alliance. He was also a long standing member of the National Rifle Association and the . He was a long time supporter of the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch.
Dan was preceded in death by his father and daughter Amanda Macias. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Eleanor Macias of Homosassa, FL, son, Ryan (Robert) Macias of Ocala, FL, 2 daughters: Veronica Macias of Homosassa, FL and Stae (Earl) Hodgin of GA, 4 brothers: Michael (Debbie) Macias of SC, Jon (Vilma) Macias of FL, David (Judith) Macias of TN and Adam (Krystal) Payne of FL, sister, Lori (Rob) Evans of FL, grandchild Stefannie Hodgin and 1 great grandchild Leon.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Dan at the Homosassa Civic Center on March 21, 2020 between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. The dress code is Homosassa casual (no white boots). If you would like to bring a covered dish, you are welcome to do so. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel's name to either the Homosassa Learning Center,
www.homosassacivicclubinc.org , the Homosassa River Alliance at www.homosassariveralliance.org or the Crest School at
www.crest.citrusschools.org . Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.hooperfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are under the direction of the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020