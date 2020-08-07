1/
DANIEL "DAN" PETERSEN
DANIEL 'DAN'
PETERSEN

LAKELAND - Dan passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 21, 2020 surrounded with love by his family. Dan was born in El Salvador on May 22 1978, then moved to Jacksonville a few short years later with his brother and sister. He grew up and spent half of his life in Jacksonville before moving to Lakeland many years ago. Dan was a beloved father, brother, husband, son and a great friend to many. He is well known in the Lakeland area for his many years working in the hospitality industry before switching careers to pursue a job as a wireless sales representative. He loved the outdoors, being on the water or in the mountains, spending time with family, friends and his beloved dog Jose.
He is preceded in death by his sister Sonia Garcia. He is survived by his wife, Kari Petersen; his son, Trace Petersen; brother Chris Petersen; father Rickie Petersen; mother Barbara Banzhaf.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Saturday August 29th at 2 pm at Presbyterian Church in the Highlands, 1010 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland Fl 33813. Relatives and friends are kindly invited, (Due to COVID-19 guidelines masks must be worn and social distancing maintained).

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
