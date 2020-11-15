1/1
Daniel Philip (Phil) Brown
DANIEL PHILIP (Phil) BROWN

LAKELAND - Daniel Philip (Phil) Brown passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, while a resident of Carpenters Estates in Lakeland, Florida. Phil was born on May 4, 1931, in Effingham, Illinois to Glen L. and Adeline Brown.
Phil married Sue Ferris on December 27, 1953. Sue survives as do two sons, Dave (Lorna Lake), and Steve (Sandra Grunloh). There are four grandchildren, Jaclyn Dunne (Bryan), Eric Brown (Jennifer), Luke Brown, and Jennifer Wear (Jason) plus six great grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Dunne, Raymond Douglas Wear, Miller Francis Dunne, Celeste Alexandra Wear, Montana Rose Brown, and Sierra June Brown.
Phil and Sue lived in and loved Effingham, Illinois where they were involved in ownership of Browns Drug Stores for over thirty years where they made many friends-some lifetime. Phil graduated from Effingham High School and Eastern Illinois University, served in the Army, then came back to Effingham with Sue becoming involved in the original Browns Drug Store with his father.
He had active membership in the First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, AF & AM Lodge 149, Scottish Rite Valley of Danville, Ainad Shriners, American Legion Post 120 and 63-year member of Rotary International.
Phil's most active membership was with Sue and their family fan club, their children, and families. There is nothing he loved more than sharing time with them. Other enjoyments were friends, bridge, fishing, and golf.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 am eastern time at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Social distancing and a mask are required to attend.
The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend and can be viewed at https://livestream.com/fumclakeland/events/9397129.
A graveside memorial service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham, Illinois will be announced at a later date. Donations in Phil's memory, if desired, may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
