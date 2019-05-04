|
|
DANIEL S.
VALENTINE, 79
LAKELAND - Daniel S. Valentine, 79, of Lakeland, passed away May 1, 2019. He was born December 26, 1939 in Cumberland, MD to parents Amos and Willa Valentine. He proudly served and retired from the US Air Force.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Raymond Valentine. Left to treasure his memory is his loving wife Judy; son Greg (Krissa) Valentine; daughter Dee Porche; grandchildren Stefanie, Sara (James), Emily and Sean; great-grandchildren Meghan, Caelum, Corbin and Ava; his brother Amos (Jeannette) and sister Mary (Thad).
A visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10-11AM at the Gapway Baptist Church, 1705 N. Combee Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801. Funeral service at 11AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2019