DANIEL STEVEN SOLOMON (BLANCHARD)



LAKELAND - Daniel 'Steve' Steven Solomon-Blanchard. born June 23, 1959; entered into rest July 17, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter Danielle Solomon, granddaughter Carlene Solomon, sister Carmen Reese, niece Jenna Rippy, nephew John Michael Sideratos, brother Donald Blanchard, and father Donald Solomon.



