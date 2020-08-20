DANIEL WEBSTER DAVIS, 87LAKELAND - Daniel Webster Davis died at home on August 14, 2020 in Lakeland Florida at the age of 87.Daniel is survived by his wife Doniese Davis, son, Walter Davis (and wife Brenda), daughters, Mona Scott and Robin McAulay, four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter Teresa Self and his siblings Dorothy Smith, Mary Brown and Paul Davis.Daniel was born on March 19, 1933 in Live Oak, Florida to John and Vera Davis. He served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the Richard E. Kraus. He worked at F.S. Royster in Mulberry, Florida for 12 years and retired as a supervisor in 1998 from C.F. Industries in Plant City, Florida after 33 years.A private graveside service will be held for his family at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.