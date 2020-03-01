|
|
DANIEL WILLIAM
TAYLOR, 57
CAPE CORAL - Daniel William Taylor, 57, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Cape Coral.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, Police Officer for Haines City, and a retired Lieutenant with the Florida Highway Patrol.
The family of Daniel Taylor would like to invite you to attend a Celebration of Life for Daniel on Sunday, March 8th at the Haines City Community Center, 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City, FL from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020