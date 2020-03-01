Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Haines City Community Center
555 Ledwith Avenue
Haines City, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL WILLIAM TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL WILLIAM TAYLOR Obituary
DANIEL WILLIAM
TAYLOR, 57

CAPE CORAL - Daniel William Taylor, 57, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Cape Coral.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, Police Officer for Haines City, and a retired Lieutenant with the Florida Highway Patrol.
The family of Daniel Taylor would like to invite you to attend a Celebration of Life for Daniel on Sunday, March 8th at the Haines City Community Center, 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City, FL from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -