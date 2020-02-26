Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
DANNY CHARLES CRAIG


1947 - 2020
DANNY CHARLES CRAIG Obituary
DANNY CHARLES
CRAIG, 72

LAKELAND - Danny Charles Craig, 72, passed away January 27, 2020.
Mr. Craig was born in Oneida, TN on September 22, 1947. He moved with his family in 1959 to the Lakeland, FL area. Danny was a veteran of the U.S. Army and also worked for LRH Medical Center for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to many.
Mr. Craig is survived by his sons, Jeff and Scott Craig; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Haleigh; great grandchildren Sophia and Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Wingate Craig.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 A.M., at Gentry-Morrison Serenity Gardens-Cem-etery, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 8, 300 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 or Freedom Service Dogs of America through their website, freedomservicedogs. org.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
