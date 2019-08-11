Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for DARLENE HIGHSMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARLENE HIGHSMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DARLENE HIGHSMITH Obituary
DARLENE
HIGHSMITH, 81

BARTOW - Darlene Highsmith, age 81 passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Bartow. Born on June 29, 1938 in Decatur, AL, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth (Byars) McNutt.
Mrs. Highsmith was a Baptist and owned and operated Darlene's Crystal Lake Beauty Salon in Lakeland for many years.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Tina Highsmith Marshall, her son Michael Highsmith and her grandson, James A. Marshall, Jr. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Sherry Brading of Lake Wales, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now