DARLENE
HIGHSMITH, 81
BARTOW - Darlene Highsmith, age 81 passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Bartow. Born on June 29, 1938 in Decatur, AL, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth (Byars) McNutt.
Mrs. Highsmith was a Baptist and owned and operated Darlene's Crystal Lake Beauty Salon in Lakeland for many years.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Tina Highsmith Marshall, her son Michael Highsmith and her grandson, James A. Marshall, Jr. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Sherry Brading of Lake Wales, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019