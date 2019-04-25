Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
DARLENE MULKINS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DARLENE MULKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARLENE MICHELLE GRAHAM NANEK MULKINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DARLENE MICHELLE GRAHAM NANEK MULKINS Obituary
DARLENE
MICHELLE
GRAHAM NANEK MULKINS, 66
Registered Nurse

LAKE WALES - Darlene Mulkins, 66, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away on April 23, 2019 from complications related to lung cancer.
Darlene Michelle Graham was born on September 7, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, NY to David and Gladys Sharp Graham. She moved to Lake Wales, Florida in 1980 and obtained her Nursing Degree in 1987 from then Polk Community College. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, riding her bicycle and spending time with her grandchildren Seth and Sophia.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Debbie Kazor. She is survived by her siblings Daphne Zupan, David Graham, Danny Graham and Dea Stevenson, her daughters Jennifer Nanek of Lake Wales, Florida and Tammy (Scott) Schnee-weiss of Tillson, New York and two grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Marion Nelson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. before the service. Pastor Michael Blare of Trinity Baptist Church will officiate.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now