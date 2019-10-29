|
|
DAROLD RICHARD
'DICK' HAGERMAN, 90
LAKELAND - Darold Richard 'Dick' Hagerman, 90, of Lakeland, FL and formerly of Sullivan, IN passed away at 4:09 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice, in Lakeland, FL.
He was born April 21, 1929 in Staunton, IN to Edgar Hagerman and Constance (Andrew) Hatfield.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy (Mood) Hagerman, children Richard 'Pat' Hagerman (Sharryl), Don 'Curt' Hagerman (Barb), Derrik Hagerman (Kimberly), Kim Hagerman (Janice) and April Hernandez (Steve); brother Martin 'Bart' Hatfield (Judy), and sister Nona (Hatfield) Harris. He had 16 grandchildren, Nathan Hagerman, Danielle Hagerman, Darin Hagerman, Rebekah Hagerman, Kyle Alan Hagerman, Grant Hagerman, Kyle Michael Hagerman, Drake Hagerman, Justin Lang, Ashley Lang, Audrey Hagerman, Carole Hagerman, Kaylee (Hagerman) Smith, Jared Bender, Jaden Bender, Juno Bender and 5 great grandchildren, Brenton Doerner, MacKenzie Doerner, Carly Hagerman, Harper Lang, Olivia Lang, Lilly Garrison and Mia Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Robert Hagerman, Carl Hagerman, Mary (Land) Scully, James Jeffries, and grandsons Jordan Bender and Bryan Hagerman.
Dick was a 1950 graduate of Sullivan High School, and was a Barber in Sullivan from 1951 -1984 until his continuing education desire caused him to enroll at the age of 47 at Indiana State. At the age of 51, Dick received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education. While in College, Dick was a member of Sigma Tau Delta, a national English Honor Society, Pi Lambda Delta and International Honor Society, and Blue Key another national Honor Roll fraternity. While looking for a perfect fit to use his education, Dick and his wife Peggy (a Science and Math teacher at North Central High School) applied for teaching jobs in Lakeland, Florida and were consequently hired by Polk County Schools where Dick taught 11 years at Churchwell Elementary in Lakeland, FL and one year at Kathleen Elementary in Lakeland FL, before retiring at the age of 68.
Besides the aforementioned, Dick was a founding member of Post 2459, a lifetime affiliate of American Legion Post #139 in Sullivan, IN, a lifetime member of the NRA, and was also a Eucharist Minister for many years at St. Anthony's, Lakeland, FL.
Dick was an avid Squirrel, Rabbit and Deer hunter and Blue Gill fisherman who NEVER used bait. Dick famously said 'If I can't fool them on a hook, then I'm not fishing.' Dick loved to tie Flies, build Fly-Rods, and reload ammo; being a school teacher, but most of all, he loved his wife Peggy and their children.
Dick was also a Radio Operator with the U.S. Army (5th Army Air Force) during the post WWII occupation of Japan, and will be interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL with military graveside rites.
In remembrance of Dick, memorial contributions should be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3570 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019