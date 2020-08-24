DARRENCROOMS Sr.AUBURNDALE - On Sunday August 16, 2020, Darren Crooms Sr., Loving husband, father and grandfather passed away from natural causes, at the age of 39. Darren was born on February 14 1981 to Loretta Ellison and Darrell Crooms.He married the love of his life Shannon on October 24, 1998. They raised two sons and two daughters togeth-er, Darren Jr., Aaron, Arika and Lileigh.He was an amazing father and Loved being a grandfather to Waylon. Darren had a big smile and a great laugh that could light up a room. He tried to be tough but had a soft side and would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He loved his job as a cell tower technician welder. He considered his co-workers his 'Tower Family.' He worked hard every day to provide the best life for his family. When Darren was not busy working, being a loving husband, caring father or spoiling his grandbaby he enjoyed fishing and most of all cooking a huge meal for his family and friends and spending time with them.Darren was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Johnny Carr, great grandmother, Bernice Carr, grandmother, Linda Abrams, Aunt, Teresa Pearson, Uncle, Harold Crooms, second grandfather William 'Buddy' Gaither and second mother Karen Gaither. He is survived by his wife Shannon and his four children, Darren Jr., Arika, Aaron, Lileigh, his grandson Waylon, his mother, Loretta, his father, Darrell, brother, Daniel, sister, Tiffany, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and more loving friends than he could count.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to an account for Darren's children at Midflorida Credit Union, Auburndale branch, 863-688-3733. The name on the account will be Shannon Crooms.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 6-8pm at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale, Florida 33823. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Berea Baptist Church, 1407 US-92, Auburndale, Florida 33823. Interment at Auburndale Memorial Park.