DARYL WALTER VESTERFELT
DARYL WALTER
VESTERFELT, 77

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Daryl Walter Vesterfelt, age 77, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Auburndale.
Mr. Vesterfelt was born August 30, 1942 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, to Walter and Lois (Skaug) Vesterfelt. He was a Polk County resident since 1990, coming from Janesville, Wisconsin. Daryl was a retired teacher where he received his Master's degree at Bob Jones University in Wisconsin, specializing in special needs children. He was also a principal, handyman and a faithful Christian man. Daryl was a beekeeper in earlier years and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother David Vesterfelt and sister Sharon Vossler. Daryl is survived by his son, Daron Vesterfelt of Auburndale; 4 daughters: Darla (Tom) Thurman of Highland City, Debra (Glenn) Anderson, Doris (Jeff) Maynard and Darcy (Kennith) Case, all of Winter Haven; sister Ruth (Dick) Newell of Iowa; 10 grandchildren: Ashley, Samantha, Sarah, David, Grace, Gavin, Henry, Karyna, Jade & Draco; 9 great grandchildren and 2 dear friends & ex-wives, Dianna & Suzanne.
A Celebration of Daryl's life will be held Sunday, August 30th in Winter Haven.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
