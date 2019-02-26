|
DATHON O.
HOWELL, 91
PLANT CITY - Dathon O. Howell, 91 of Plant City passed away February 22, 2019.
Born in Pelham, GA, he was the son of the late Hyrom and Emma Gibson Howell. He was the husband of the late Geraldine Williams Howell.
Also preceding him in death was his daughter, Cathy Tigert.
His survivors include children, Shirley Barber, Carol Melton; grandchildren, Chris Howell (Lisa), Sherry Wolfe (Aaron), Joy White (Herman), John Barber (Janna), Stasia Tigert; 15 great-grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Dathon was a veteran of the US Navy, was a former Plant City Police Officer, and worked for Lykes Brothers for many years as a Service Engineer.
The family will receive friends from 10-11am, Thursday, February 28, 2019, Haught Funeral Home, 708 W Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Plant City, with service to follow at 11am.
Online condolences may be left for the family at haught.care
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019