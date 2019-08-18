|
|
DAURICE 'GENE' EUGENE
GRAFFHAM, 87
VIRGINIA LEE PEACE
GRAFFHAM, 83
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Daurice 'Gene' Eugene Graffham, age 87, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Lakeland Regional.
Mr. Graffham was born April 1, 1932 in Lenapah, Oklahoma to Homer and Ruby (Cornell) Graffham. He and his wife were residents of Polk County since 1977, coming from Clearwater. Gene and Virginia were the owner/operator of 2 family businesses, American Management Services of Lakeland for 20 years and Diversified Computer services of Lakeland for 15 years. He was a retired computer programmer for Banking & National Security. He was of the First United Methodist faith, a United States Navy veteran and a member of the Lakeland Rotary Club. Gene enjoyed computers, woodworking, airplanes and spending time with is family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Virginia of 66 years, daughter Malia Lynn Graffham Kolczynski and brother Roy Graffham.
Mrs. Virginia Lee Pearce Graffham, age 83, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Graffham was born October 24, 1935 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Ervin Lee and Eleanor (Watson) Pearce. Virginia retired after 10 years as an executive secretary for Walt Disney World Orlando and was of the First United Methodist faith. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, quilting and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Malia Lynn Graffham Kolczynski and 2 sisters, Betty & Patty.
Virginia was survived by her husband of 66 years, Gene Graffham, who passed away August 14, 2019. Virginia and Gene are survived by a loving family: son Steven (Regina) Graffham of Rural Retreat, VA, daughter Stacy (John) Cochrane of Fredericksburg, VA, sister Margaret Hinkel of Moorehead, MS, 10 grandchildren: Brittany, Ashlyn, Blake, Micaela, Rachel, Ilana, Mark, Zachary, Ally and Hannah, 4 gt. grandchildren: Sawyer, Brittni, Persephone & Weston.
Gene is also survived by his sister LaHonda (Ron) Choate of Vinita, OK.
There are no services scheduled for Mr. & Mrs. Graffham at this time. An inurnment for them together will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019