DAVID A.
BARTLETT
LAKE ALFRED - David A. Bartlett passed away Friday, Jan 17, 2020. He was born in Simpson, WV on Feb 25, 1936. He graduated from Grafton WV High School in 1954 and joined the Air Force where he served until 1957. He graduated with a degree in Business Admin in 1974.
David met his first wife Vivian (Rowe) while stationed at Moody AFB in Georgia. He returned home with his son to Grafton, WV after the death of Vivian. He later married Rosemary (Young) and they had a daughter, Cynthia. He was married to Kathy (Riley) and to Jeannie (Sanford) before he married Dee (Slavik) in 1984.
Flying was David's passion as long as he could remember. He flew his first solo flight April 22, 1960 and since then has logged over 18,000 hours. During his career he was a line Capt for Allegheny Commuter; Chief Pilot for Aeromech; B727 Capt and L-1011 First Officer for International Air Service Company; Capt for Express Airlines I out of Memphis; B 727 Capt for Transocean Airways; and ended his career as Senior B727 Simulator Instructor for FedX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Bartlett and Martha Bartlett, his sister Carolyn Burnett. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dee (Delores LaCombe, Slavik), son David Bartlett Jr. and wife Cindy; daughter Cynthia Mason and husband Skip; stepdaughter DeEtte (Slavik) Radant and husband Russell, stepson David Slavik Jr. and wife Denice, grandkids, Joshua and Daniel Miller, Andrew Mason, David Bradley, Clayton and Tyler Radant, great grand kids, Brett and Brianna Miler, Bentley and Jackson Bradley, bro-ther in law Stan Burnett, nephews, Paul Burnett and wife Julie; Patrick Burnett and wife Gretchen.
A celebration of life will be held in Lake Alfred, FL at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020