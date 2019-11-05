|
|
DAVID A.
DYKES, 73
LAKE ALFRED - David A. Dykes, 73, of Lake Alfred, went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2019.
A loving husband, father and Papa who treasured the time spent with his family. David was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved horses and the great outdoors. He worked for and retired from U.S. Agri-Chemical after 32 years of loyal and dedicated service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Dykes, his brother, Donald Dykes and a sister, Bobbie Carroll. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Connie, their daughter, Denise Heyn (Bill), and their son, Derek Dykes (Shauna) his brother Kenneth Dykes, grandchildren, Jordan and Jennifer Heyn, Sydney and Sophia Dykes, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation was held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow (today) Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care Winter Haven. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park
Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019