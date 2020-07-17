1/
DAVID A. LOFGREN
1924 - 2020
DAVID A.
LOFGREN

CLERMONT - David Lofgren, formerly of Mulberry, a Polk County teacher and high school principal, died on July 11, 2020. See: https://www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 16, 2020
David was the most gentle and faithful neighbor ever!! Our sympathy and prayers are with you Eleanor dear and your family.
Marina and Myriam Rodriguez
Neighbor
July 15, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you, Eleanor, and your family. Dave was, of course, a fellow-Kiwanian, and it was always a pleasure to see and talk to him. My father had a shoe repair shop in Mulberry when he an my mother were first married, and I remember discussing this with Dave. May the Lord bless all of you in this sad moment.
John Greenlee
July 15, 2020
Dave was such a special man and I always had such love and admiration for the Eleanor and the family. They were actually my neighbors on 10th Street in Mulberry when I was growing up. Eleanor reminded me of something my dad did for them when we were at Max and Connie's 50th anniversary. Lots of love to a beautiful family.
Delores Sumner Byrd
Friend
July 15, 2020
He was a gentle man and a good neighbour. He will be missed - our deepest condolences to Eleanor and family.
Marlene and Gary Lawton
Neighbor
July 15, 2020
Condolences and prayers to your family.
Stormi Bembry Rucker
July 15, 2020
Dave was a big influence on me when I began my career as a teacher in 1965 at Mulberry High School. He was a fine man, and my favorite administrator in over 50 years of teaching and being an University professor and Dean after teaching high school. I sought his advice on many things, and was happy to call him my friend. I stayed in touch with him and Eleanor all these years, and am very glad I did. He always loved his family, students, and employees, and commanded the respect of all who knew him. My sympathy goes out to Eleanor and his family, who I know will miss him dearly. May he Rest In Peace with God in Heaven.
Jim Fisher
Teacher
July 15, 2020
Im so very sorry for your loss. Wishing comfort to Mr Lofgrens family. I know that he was much loved.
Janet Kearney
July 14, 2020
Mr. Lofgren launched my teaching career in 1983 at Clermont High School. No experience, fresh out of collage, and desperately wanting to teach and coach. He saw leadership traits in me that I never knew I possessed. Thank you Mr. Lofgren for those reflective conversations we had with one another and for trusting in me to teach and coach hundreds of children over the nine years I served Clermont High School. Blessings and prayers to the entire Lofgren family.
Gary Kinninger
July 14, 2020
What a legacy Dave Lofgren leaves for his family! He was such a great teacher and an inspiration for many Mulberry students. Special love and prayers for Eleanor and family. Gods grace.
Karen Campbell
Student
July 14, 2020
Was my principal at Mulberry high school. I really respected him a lot.
Vicky Meyer Jones
Student
July 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Lofgren family. It was comforting and reassuring having Mr. Lofgren as our principal in Mulberry during the 60s. He was a man of resolve and fairness who made sure all students were treated fairly. He set a great example for his family and all of us. Thanks to God for a life well lived.
Anthony & Jeanie Satchel
Student
July 14, 2020
Heartfelt and deepest sympathy. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Dr. Frank R. Satchel, Jr.
Student
July 14, 2020
To a man never left without a smile in your heart.
He is heavenly kingdom
I truely miss him.

Clayton Jackson
Student
July 14, 2020
I sure missed having him be our principal in 1969-70, and at graduation, in Mulberry, 1970. Ill never forget. Glad Neil stayed and graduated with us!
Karen Doke Colson
Student
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family. I have good memories of Mr. Lofgren.
Ken Thompson
Student
July 14, 2020
Our parents had great respect for Mr. Lofgren as an educator and member of the community and we, as students, looked up to him as a role model. A long and productive life is to be treasured
Frank Quina
Student
July 14, 2020
RIP Mr. Lofgren, you taught us well in Mulberry
Ronnie Cristofaro
Student
July 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing, sympathies to all of you. Fond memories at Mulberry High (especially in the flute section with Cathy).
Kathryn Quina
Student
July 14, 2020
Truly a great educator and brilliant man.
I will always love Mr Lofgren.
The best Principal in the history of Clermont.
Dave will be missed in this world.
We he was born that mold was broken, there is absolutely no one like him!
My condolences to the Lofgren family.
Sincerely
Donnie Tyndal
Clermont Florida
July 14, 2020
Mr. Lofgren touch so many of us in Mulberry. So very sorry to hear of his passing. Praying for the family, just know he lives on in all of you...
Debby Doremus
Student
July 14, 2020
Dave was a remarkable man and my 20 year association with him was due to my wife Bonnies membership in Beta Theta. Almost every opportunity I had I discussed his Polk Country career and his war exploits. Prayers for Eleanor.
John (Skip) McGuire
Friend
July 14, 2020
Rest in peace, Mr. Lofgren. You set many a child off in the right direction and we were all the better for having known you.
Susan Davis Henry
Student
July 14, 2020
A good man.
A great teacher.
He raised a great family.
And was a good nieghbor in Mulberry.
Your ride maybe over but you have inspired so many others that will always carry you with them in thier hearts.
Bill Graves
Friend
July 14, 2020
My sympathies and prayers to the Lofgren family. I have many fond memories of Mr. Lofgren from church, swimming lessons at Summer Re recreation and our principal at MHS. He was special to so many people and will be missed. Sending love and hugs!
Jan Ray Giberti
Friend
July 14, 2020
Dave was our neighbor and friend. He will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy to his wife and loved ones.
ANN and Earl Drawdy
Friend
July 14, 2020
very special man known tomany and will be missed by those who knew him . Also his wife is a great person to know, my daughter Jennifer Graduated in 1984 and. PresenNted him with a plaque on retirement and son discussed mortars with him and I was in a sorority wITH his wife for
Many years. A great family, and you husband Frank was in Kiwanis with him. Daughter suzie worked out at gym with both. HE WILL Be missed by manyE

s
Eleanor Meade
July 14, 2020
David Lofgren belongs in the Clermont Hall of Fame for not only being a terrific principal for many years but for a gentlemen who cared about the community and its people. A master at building relationships with people of all creeds and color. As a leader, he used his sense of humor to get his point across and always stepped up to help for a good cause. As a father, the proof is before you with 4 great adult kids. John and I played hours of sports together starting with Little League baseball and football, basketball and tennis to follow at CHS. Job well done, Mr. Lofgren. Peace be with Mrs. Lofgren and all the family.
Michael Phipps
Friend
July 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of passing. Mr Lofgren was a great mentor, boss, and friend. Hope the family will take good care and God bless each. Bruce and Brenda Kregloe
Bruce Kregloe
Coworker
July 13, 2020
Mr. Lofgren was a great man to work with. I'm sorry for your loss Neil.
Jim (Jake) Carruthers
Coworker
