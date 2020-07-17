Dave was a big influence on me when I began my career as a teacher in 1965 at Mulberry High School. He was a fine man, and my favorite administrator in over 50 years of teaching and being an University professor and Dean after teaching high school. I sought his advice on many things, and was happy to call him my friend. I stayed in touch with him and Eleanor all these years, and am very glad I did. He always loved his family, students, and employees, and commanded the respect of all who knew him. My sympathy goes out to Eleanor and his family, who I know will miss him dearly. May he Rest In Peace with God in Heaven.

Jim Fisher

Teacher