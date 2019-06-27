|
|
DAVID 'DAVE' ALAN
HENDERSON, 64
LAKELAND - David 'Dave' Alan Henderson, 64, of Lakeland, went home to be with the Lord June 25, 2019.
Dave worked for Saddlecreek Logistics for over 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lucille Henderson. Dave is survived by his loving family: wife, Marty; daughter, Angie Cochran; grandson, Matthew Cochran; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Stephens and Debbie Leonard; brother-in-law, Mike Graves (Floy), one sister, Susan; three brothers, Scott, Michael, and John; and an extended family and many friends.
There will be a funeral service on Friday, June 28, 2019, 6:30 pm, at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel on Bartow Road, in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from June 27 to June 28, 2019