DAVID ALLEN
NERAD, 70
LAKELAND - David Allen Nerad, 70, of Lakeland, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
He was born in Cleveland, OH to Joseph C. & Lucille (Japel) Nerad. He moved to Lakeland 35 years ago from Augusta, GA. As the owner of a painting contracting company, he took great pride in his workmanship and developed the a very reputable painting business. David was a proud Navy veteran, a faithful member of Crestview Baptist Church, and enjoyed taking cruises with his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph C. Nerad and is survived by his wife and angel of 46 years Brenda of Lakeland, daughters Heather (Dean) Williams and Angela Forte, all of Lakeland, his mother Lucille Nerad and sister Karen Gamsky, both of Lehigh Acres, FL and his special grandson, Jacob David Williams, also of Lakeland.
His family will receive friends on Friday (today) June 21, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at which time a service will be held at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Rd, Lakeland. He will be laid to rest at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr, Lakeland.
