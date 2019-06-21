Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID NERAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID ALLEN NERAD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID ALLEN NERAD Obituary
DAVID ALLEN
NERAD, 70

LAKELAND - David Allen Nerad, 70, of Lakeland, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
He was born in Cleveland, OH to Joseph C. & Lucille (Japel) Nerad. He moved to Lakeland 35 years ago from Augusta, GA. As the owner of a painting contracting company, he took great pride in his workmanship and developed the a very reputable painting business. David was a proud Navy veteran, a faithful member of Crestview Baptist Church, and enjoyed taking cruises with his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph C. Nerad and is survived by his wife and angel of 46 years Brenda of Lakeland, daughters Heather (Dean) Williams and Angela Forte, all of Lakeland, his mother Lucille Nerad and sister Karen Gamsky, both of Lehigh Acres, FL and his special grandson, Jacob David Williams, also of Lakeland.
His family will receive friends on Friday (today) June 21, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at which time a service will be held at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Rd, Lakeland. He will be laid to rest at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now