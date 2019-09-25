|
|
DAVID ANDREW GRIBBIN, Sr., 72
DAVENPORT - David Andrew Gribbin, Sr., 72 years young, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 16, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late John Edward, Sr. and Gertrude Marie Noratel-Gribbin. David proudly served in the US Navy as a jet engine mechanic, NAS Pax River attached to the 35th Squadron on the USS Coral Sea. He moved to Florida in 1972 from Baltimore and owned Gribbin Maintenance Service for 20 years, until his retirement.
David was a self-taught jack of all trades and a master of many. Loving to work with his hands, he enjoyed cooking, restoring classic Corvettes, and solving any sort of puzzle. His favorite way to love on people was to help them: be it with his labor, his money, or his culinary skills. David delighted in his large family and loved teaching his kids and grandkids about his passions, from car specs to citrus tree maintenance to the proper way to pick a crab. For the last 10 years, he and his wife Linda fulfilled their dream of traveling the US in their RV. An active member of Community of Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport, FL, David always considered central Florida his home. David's favorite place was outside, whether he was fishing, mowing the lawn, or just sitting on the porch. He spent his last morning outside, enjoying the beginning of fall.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Edward Gribbin, Jr. David leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 43 years, Linda Kay Marion-Gribbin; six children, David (Jill) Gribbin, Jr., Cathy (Tony) Gray, Robert (Eryn) Gribbin, Joseph (Sophia) Gribbin, Michelle (Dana) Snowden, Laura (Tim) Bachelder; brother, Marty (Carol Ann) Gribbin; sister, Anita (Larry) Allen; sister-in-law, Katherine Gribbin; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 nephews; 3 nieces; and many devoted friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 pm. at Community of Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: VA Medical Center Lake Nona, Attn: Fisher House 13800 Veterans Way Orlando FL 32827.
Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019