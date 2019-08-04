|
DAVID AUTHOR
HUNTLEY, 76
AUBURNDALE - Mr. David Author Huntley, age 76, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lakeland Regional with his family.
Mr. Huntley was born November 6, 1942, in Lawrenceburg, TN, to John Furman and Myrtle Odell (Littrell) Huntley. He was an Auburndale resident for over 60 yrs. and a retired maintenance mechanic in the Citrus Industry. David was a member of the First Baptist Church, Polk City. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, piddling around and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers & sisters. David is survived by his loving family: wife of 55 yrs: Alice Jean Huntley, 2 sons: David Jeffrey (Amy) Huntley, Michael Shane (Jessica) Huntley, all of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Angela Jean (Troy) Drury, Leah Charis (Marty) McDowell, both of Winter Haven, 2 brothers: Joe (Martha) Huntley, Douglas (Belinda) Huntley, both of TN, 3 sisters: Esther Wilson, AL, Shirley Bedford, Jimmie Gale (Jude) Bivens, both of TN, 9 grandchildren: Autumn, Cheyenna, Keeli, Brynlee, Wyatt, Brooklyn, Lauren, Madison & Connor, 2 gt. grandchildren: Tateum & Lance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests dontaions in Mr. Huntley's name to: - Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Dr., Tampa, FL, 33612.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10th at the First Baptist Church, 212 Hamolia Ave., Polk City. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019