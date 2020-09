Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVID B.

GOHEEN, 86



LAKELAND - David B. Goheen, 86, passed away 9/29/20. Visitation Saturday from 1-2 with a service at 2 pm. Both at Ott-Laughlin in Auburndale, FL.



