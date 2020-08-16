DAVID BELL

AARON III



LAKELAND - David Bell Aaron III passed peacefully to be with the Lord early in the morning of August 7, 2020. He was born March 1, 1954 to David Bell Aaron Jr. and Jane McTigue in Clarksville, TN. David remained a proud graduate of both Clarksville High School (`72) and Austin Peay State University. After moving to Florida in 1986, he spent 20 years as an educator and coach at Denison Middle School and Winter Haven High School. David was lucky enough to be surrounded by a group of beloved educators that were not only colleagues but friends. His greatest blessing, as he often stated, was that he 'never worked a day in my life' because he pursued his life purpose of being a mentor, friend, and coach to 1,000s of students. Coach, as he was referred to most commonly, had a fine appreciation and understanding of people. This coupled with an outstanding sense of humor provided him a bountiful life full of meaningful friendships.

He is survived by Marcie, his wife and best friend of 37 years; their two children Heather Walls (Chris) and David Bell Aaron IV (Mary); three grandchildren Taj, Jace, and Aurora Jane Walls; his sister Emily Mullenax, and brother Russell Aaron, each of whom will cherish their memories shared with this remarkable and storied man.

A celebration of Big Dave's life will be planned for a date and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family would most appreciate you sharing your fondest memories of Big Dave. They can be posted on the Mount Olivet Funeral Home website under David Bell Aaron III.

Contributions to an endowment in his father's name at Austin Peay State University can be made at: PO Box 4417 Clarksville, TN. Please reference the 'Dave Aaron Endowment Fund.'

May God welcome his soul into everlasting life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store