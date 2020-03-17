|
|
DAVID BUNYAN
COURSON, Sr., 72
LAKELAND - Mr. David Bunyan Courson, Sr., 72, of Lakeland, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by his family.
Mr. Courson was born November 15, 1947, in Lakeland to Bunyan Bracewell and Blanche (Carroll) Courson. He was a lifetime Polk County resident, graduated from Lakeland High School Class of 1965 and was a retired Mechanic in the Power Plant Industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father. David is survived by his loving family: wife of 20 yrs., Sharon Courson of Lakeland; 2 sons: David (Tina) Courson, Jr., of Bartow, and Daryl (Michelle) Courson of Spokane, WA; daughter D'Ann (Mike) Campbell of Winter Haven, mother Blanche Odette of Mulberry; stepson Roger Horton of Auburndale; 2 sisters: Dale (Wayne) Barkman of Lakeland and Lisa Waldon of Lake Placid; 4 grandchildren: Ariel, Madisen, Dakoda & Taylor.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, March 19th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering beginning at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020