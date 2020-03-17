Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID COURSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID BUNYAN COURSON


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID BUNYAN COURSON Obituary
DAVID BUNYAN
COURSON, Sr., 72

LAKELAND - Mr. David Bunyan Courson, Sr., 72, of Lakeland, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by his family.
Mr. Courson was born November 15, 1947, in Lakeland to Bunyan Bracewell and Blanche (Carroll) Courson. He was a lifetime Polk County resident, graduated from Lakeland High School Class of 1965 and was a retired Mechanic in the Power Plant Industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father. David is survived by his loving family: wife of 20 yrs., Sharon Courson of Lakeland; 2 sons: David (Tina) Courson, Jr., of Bartow, and Daryl (Michelle) Courson of Spokane, WA; daughter D'Ann (Mike) Campbell of Winter Haven, mother Blanche Odette of Mulberry; stepson Roger Horton of Auburndale; 2 sisters: Dale (Wayne) Barkman of Lakeland and Lisa Waldon of Lake Placid; 4 grandchildren: Ariel, Madisen, Dakoda & Taylor.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, March 19th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering beginning at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -