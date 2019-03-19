Home

LAKELAND - David Charles Criss, 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1933 in Wauchula, FL and had been a lifelong resident of Lakeland. David was a veteran of the United States Army, a security guard, a union agent for a bakery, a Chaplin, a witness, and overall an amazing person. He was a member of Lakeland Seventh Day Adventist and in his spare time he enjoyed photography, gardening, cooking, baking, worshipping, and wood working.
He was predeceased by his wife, Calista Mae Joanne (Avant) Criss and his granddaughter Jennifer Kelly. He is survived by his sons David Cody Criss, Wilbur Franklin 'Burt' Criss and his daughters Vicki L. Hood, Lisa Wood, Jessica Criss, and loved Kim Richardson like one of his own. Beloved grandchildren Calisa, Davon, Matteo, David II, Braxton, Winter, Rachel, Dustin, Danny Ray, Holly, David, Corey, Leslie, and many great grandchildren.
His marriage was considered a real life version of 'The Notebook,' as they spent 64 wonderful years together in marriage. He was the most honorable, kind, gentle, loving hero and will be dearly missed by many.
Services will be held at the Lakeland Seventh Day Adventist Church Sunday March 24th at 4 with dinner at 5.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
