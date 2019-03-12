|
DAVID CLARENCE
DILLS, 78
WINTER HAVEN -
David Clarence Dills of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 78. A native of Cullowhee, North Car-olina, born Christmas day, 1940 to Roy and Myrtle Dills, David has lived here most of his life. He retired from Owens Illinois after 35 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Edna Dills; his sons David R. Dills of Jacksonville, FL, Greg Dills (Holly), Michael Dills (Heather), both of Winter Haven. David also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Morgan Giger (K.C.), Gregory Dills (Katie), Madison Dills, Ashley Dills, and Jessica Dills, and a great-grandchild on the way.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9 to 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
