DAVID COLLINS LONG, 63
WINTER HAVEN - David Collins Long, 63, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on January 17th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Dave's wishes were no services but he wanted his ashes spread over blue water because of his love for fishing.
Dave was a lifelong resident a Winter Haven, Florida. He retired last year from Polk State College.
Dave is survived by his wife Diana long, son Bobby Harris (Christie), daughter Amber Dedmon, 4 grandchildren, mother Joyce Kehoe, father Robert Kehoe, 2 brothers Jim Long, and Jojo Long, 4 sisters Patti, Sandy, Ginny, and Kay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to or Humane Society because of his love for his cats.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020