|
|
DAVID 'NEIL' COMBEE, 81
LAKELAND - David 'Neil' Combee, 81, departed to his eternal home on March 13, 2019.
Born August 27, 1937 in Lakeland, FL, he was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Hazel Combee, brothers Wayne, Glen, Lowell and Jerry, sisters Eunice Combee Baker, and Wanda Combee Catinella.
Neil is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cheryl Harvey (Simpson) Combee, daughters Michele Combee Sherwood (James), Lucinda Combee Hall (Michael) and Ginger Combee Fluery, step-children: Todd Simpson, Janelle Simpson Booth (Kyle), Bryson Simpson (Carol). He is survived by his brothers: Vincent Combee, Lucian Combee (Su-san), Terry Combee (Hilda), sisters: Muriel Moore (Richard), Bernice St'Clair, and Linda Knowles. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Neil was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church. He retired from McJunkin Corp, after 35+ years as a truck driver. After retirement he spent his summer months in Bakersville, N.C. sitting on his porch enjoying the mountain scenery with his wife, and dog Biscuit.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at Faith Baptist Church, 8550 State Rd. 33N, Lakeland, FL. Visitation with the family will be at 11:00 A.M. followed by the service at 12:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church or .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019