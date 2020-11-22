DAVID DELEON HENDERSON, 63
LAKELAND - David Deleon Henderson, 63, died with his wife Edith 'Edie' Yates Henderson on November 10, 2020 in their home on Lake Morton in Lakeland, FL. David was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 17, 1957 to Delbert and Marilyn Henderson. The son of a career Marine, David grew up moving around the country with his two siblings Mallie and Steve. After many years, the family then returned to Virginia where he went to high school in Fredericksburg.
After first attending the University of Virginia, David graduated from the University of Dallas with a degree in Economics. David later went to the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Law school to become a lawyer. After passing the Florida Bar exam, he joined the Public Defender's Office in Bartow, FL in the 1980s. He then joined Citrus Mutual as a legal consul before starting his own law practice in Lakeland, FL. His law firm specialized in criminal defense and personal injury cases.
A founding member of the Bank of Central Florida, David had served on the Board of Directors since 2007. David started making his mark in commercial real estate development through Henderson Properties, LLC. He developed many properties for retailers and banks including Starbucks, Five Guys, Cracker Barrel, and Wawa. Most of his development sites could be found around Lakeland and Plant City. His latest developments were hotels with a Hampton Inn in Plant City as well as a Townplace Suites that is currently under construction. He and his wife Edie recently purchased the historic downtown Lakeland Terrace Hotel and were working on restoring the building to its previous grandeur.
Happily married to Edie Yates Henderson for several years, David was a wonderful husband, a proud father and a loving grandfather. He was known for being jovial, outgoing, and highly intelligent. While a serious businessman, he was always passionate about history, sports, and his family. David loved to tell grand stories at the dinner table and always had an appropriate quote for almost any occasion. A natural baseball and basketball athlete in his youth, he later enjoyed playing tennis and watching MLB. He would often be found attending Detroit Tigers spring training in Lakeland and the Tampa Bay Rays games in St. Petersburg. An avid traveler, David loved adventures with his family around the country and the world at the drop of a hat.
He is survived by his parents, Delbert and Marilyn Henderson in Fredericksburg, VA; his son, William A. Henderson in Tampa, FL; stepson Todd Baylis and wife Sarah Baylis, two grandchildren Felicity Rose and Stephen West Baylis of Lakeland, FL; sister Mallie Clark (Ron) in Flora City, FL and brother Steve Henderson (Sherry).
Because of Covid restrictions, a small private memorial service will be held the December 5th, 2020 at All Saints Episcopal Church. The service will be recorded and streamed for the Lakeland community. An outdoor remembrance of life event is also being planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc. in David's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com