I am deeply saddened. David was a good friend in high school days and one of the most well rounded people I´ve ever known. He was a musician, an athlete, an intellectual. He had a great sense of humor and was an all around good guy. He dated my cousin in high school and I thought that was great. I´ll remember him playing the bass, complaining that Stafford didn´t offer AP classes when we were there and laughing. My sympathies go to his family in particular Steve, Mallie and his sons. I am so sorry for your loss.

Tom Simpson