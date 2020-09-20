1/1
DAVID DON FINKLEA
DAVID DON FINKLEA

LAKELAND - David Don Finklea was born February 5, 1959 to William Ray and Dorothy Cooke Finklea in Miami, Florida. He left this world September 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side. The cause of death was gastrointestinal cancer.
David grew up in Methodist parsonages in several cities in Florida. He graduated from Leon High School in Tallahassee. He attended Auburn University. He graduated with a BS degree in accounting from the University of South Florida. He became a CPA for several companies, retiring from Publix in 2019. In retirement he enjoyed working with Highland Community Management until his illness.
We will miss David's keen sense of humor and beautiful smile. His enthusiasm for the Tampa Bay Bucs, Bolts, Rays and college football will always be remembered. David's co-workers will recall with respect his strong work ethic. David brought the same dedication to running earlier in life, participating in the Gasparilla, the Peachtree Road Race, and other events.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by a brother John (Eileen McGrath), sisters Bonnie Finklea (Alice Hamers), Lara Finklea (Thomas Coughlin), nieces and nephews Gillian & Tim, John David, Alex, Chloe, Michael, and Patrick. He was blessed to have many aunts, cousins, and friends who loved him.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801, or Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805 or to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be made to Ray and Dot Finklea, 1001 Carpenters Way, Apt. F-215, Lakeland, FL, 33809. No service is planned at this time. Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
