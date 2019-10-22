|
DAVID E.
JOHNSON
KERSHAW, S.C. - On Saturday, October 12, 2019, David E. Johnson of Beaverton, MI, loving husband and father of one son, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Kershaw, SC at the age of 61.
David was born in Columbus, Indiana on January 21, 1958 to Larry and Janet (Sexton) Johnson. After high school, David served his country, enlisting in the Navy for 5 years. Upon his return to civilian life, he began his career with the United States Postal Service as a carrier in Lakeland, Fl. He retired as a Postmaster in Waverly, Florida.
On January 18, 1999, he married Roberta Scholl Ruby. They enjoyed 20 years of travel and adventure.
David was an avid music lover, a NASCAR fan, a master gardener and creative craftsman. He loved his fishing expeditions with his son. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and gentle ways.
David was preceded in death by his mother Janet Curtis. He is survived by his wife Robbie, son Kenneth Foster Johnson, brother Jeff Johnson, sister Kimberly Potter, stepsons Doug (Kristine) Ruby and Chad (Melissa) Ruby, grandchildren Georgia and Stella Ruby, Logan and Zane Jones-Ruby, sister-in-law Julie Gassman, brothers-in-law Archie (Cindy) Scholl, Bob (Nancy) Scholl, niece Victoria Potter, mother of his son Susan Bracewell-John-son and his best friend Doug Knowles.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019